Paramore Declare That Zac Farro Is Back
02-03-2017
.
Paramore

(Radio.com) Paramore celebrated the return of their original drummer Zac Farro with the release of a special t-shirt featuring Farro as a baby. "I'm back," read a message across the bands' socials.

Fans knew Farro was playing on the band's new album, but this latest move seems to indicate the situation is more permanent. Farro held percussion duties for the band from 2004-2010 and returned in 2016 to lend a hand with studio production.

Paramore have been teasing studio pics for a quite some time, hopefully, this is further evidence that new music is coming soon. Check out the "I'm Back" posting here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Paramore Music, DVDs, Books and more

Paramore T-shirts and Posters

More Paramore News

Paramore Music
