Deftones and Rise Against Announce Tour

The bands will be hitting the road together beginning on June 9th in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and wrapping things up on July 9th in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Pavilion.

Deftones had this to say about the outing, "We've been talking to Rise about touring together for a while now. Finally, everything aligned and we get to spend the summer playing shows with our friends. We couldn¹t be more excited and can't wait to see you at the shows."

Rise Against added, "Every once in awhile you get to share the stage with a band so powerful they make you work harder. After conspiring for years, we're excited to finally share the road with such an epic band. We can't wait to put Deftones & Rise Against fans under the same roof in 2017."

Deftones and Rise Against North American Tour Dates:

6/9 - Chicago, IL - FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/10 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill

6/11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/13 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

6/16 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

6/18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

6/20 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/22 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/23 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater

6/24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater

6/26 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/27 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

6/28 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

6/30 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

7/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

7/3 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

7/6 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

7/7 - Chula Vista, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

7/8 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

7/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion