Metallica Plans Stadium Tour With Avenged Sevenfold?

The supposed trek is said to include at least twenty concerts and an announcement is expected some time this month, according to Blabbermouth (via Lambgoat.)

The source of the rumor was not disclosed. The band has not embarked on a U.S. tour in over seven years but guitarist Kirk Hammett has previously said that the band plans to change that as they promote their new album "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct".

"We're very excited about it because it's been a long, long time since we've done a proper American tour," Hammett told Billboard. "I mean, we've done European tours, Asian tours, South American tours, but we have not done a proper American tour as of late. So we're very, very excited about it, and we're very excited to be able to do it bringing new material to all our fans out there."