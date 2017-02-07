Muse, 30 Seconds to Mars, PVRIS Announce American Tour

The tour is scheduled to span from mid-May until mid-September with things set to begin on May 20th in West Palm Beach, FL at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre.

Additional stops include Tampa in May. Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Charlotte in June. Followed by Toronto and Wantagh, NY in July as well as Burgettstown, PA in August. The final run of dates includes shows in San Francisco and Morrison, Co before concluding on September 20th in Salt Lake City.

Muse North American tour Dates:

5/20 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

5/21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

6/6 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

6/8 - New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere at Champions Square

6/10 - Austin, TX - austin360 Amphitheater

6/12 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

6/13 - St. Louis, MO v Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/15 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7/18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/22 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

8/1 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

9/15 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre