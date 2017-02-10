5th Annual Metallica Night Details Announced

"In what has become one of our favorite hometown traditions, we're excited to announce that the San Francisco Giants have once again invited us to celebrate a night on the field with them," says the band. "The annual event will take place on Monday, August 7, 2017 against the World Champs, the Chicago Cubs, and yes, you saw that headline right - this year marks number five!

"As has become custom, the night will kick off with the National Anthem and first pitch, then we'll be on hand all night to cheer on the orange and black as we take part of some of the between innings festivities. We look forward to seeing you at the yard for another exciting season of baseball!" here.