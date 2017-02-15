Arcade Fire Announce First Major Tour In Years

The summer trek will include headline shows and festival appearances and is set to kick off at the Primavera Sound in Barcelona on June 3rd and will wrap up with an appearance at the City Season Festival Florence on July 18th.

The band will be hitting the road following the release of their brand new DVD/Blu-Ray collection "The Reflektor Tapes" which hit stores late last month. See the dates below:

Arcade Fire Summer Tour Dates:

06/03 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain

06/10 Isle of Wight Festival Newport, United Kingdom

06/13 Belsonic Festival Belfast, United Kingdom

06/14Arcade Fire At Malahide Castle Dublin, Ireland

06/16 Arcade Fire at Tanzbrunnen Cologne, Germany

06/17 Best Kept Secret Festival Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

06/19 INmusic Festival Zagreb, Croatia

06/29 Rock Werchter Werchter, Belgium

07/01 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, Denmark

07/02 Arcade Fire at Wuhlheide Berlin, Germany

07/06 Arcade Fire At Castlefield Bowl Manchester, United Kingdom

07/09 Eurockéennes Festival Belfort, France

07/11 Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer Linz, Austria

07/15 Vieilles Charrues Carhaix-Plouguer, France

07/17 City Season Festival Milan, Italy

07/18 City Season Festival Florence, Italy