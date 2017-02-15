Dispatch Recruit Guster For Their First U.S. Tour In Five Years

Guster will be joining the America, Location 12 Tour across the U.S. in June and July to further promote their Independent Record Label Current Albums chart topping "Evermotion".

The tour is scheduled to launch at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on June 16th and will be wrapping up on July 9th at The Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia.

Guster and Dispatch America, Location 12 Tour Dates:

06/16 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

06/23 - CMCU Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

06/24 - Chastain Park Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

06/26 - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY

06/27 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH

06/28 - Lawn at White River Junction - Indianapolis, IN

07/1 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

07/2 - Meadow Brook - Rochester Hills, MI

07/3 - McGrath Amphitheatre - Cedar Rapids, IA

07/6 - Forest Hills Stadium - New York, NY

07/7 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

07/9 - The Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for Performing Arts - Philadelphia, PA