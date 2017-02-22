Young The Giant Announce Summer Tour With Cold War Kids

The summer trek is scheduled to kick off on August 2nd in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace and will be finishing on September 28th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion.

The new tour will follow Young The Giant's current winter dates and appearances at several music festivals this spring including Okeechobee, FL's Okeechobee Music Festival (March 1st), Guadalajara, MX's Anagrama Festival (March 25th), San Antonio, TX's Maverick Music Festival (April 7th), Knoxville, TN's Rhythm 'n' Blooms Music Festival (April 9th), Gulf Shores, AL's Hangout Music Fest (May 19th), and Cleveland, OH's LaureLive (June 11th).



Home of the Strange Tour Summer Dates:

08/02 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

08/05 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

08/11 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater @ CenturyLink Field

08/12 Vancouver, BC SeaWheeze Sunset Festival

08/15 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/17 Albuquerque, NM Villa Hispana @ EXPO New Mexico

08/18 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

08/19 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

08/20 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheatre

08/24 San Diego, CA CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/25 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

09/13 New York, NY City Parks Foundation's SummerStage in Central Park

09/14 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/15 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

09/16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/19 Charlottesville, VA Sprint Pavilion

09/26 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

09/28 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion