Def Leppard Top Charts With New Release

The set topples The Beatles' "Eight Days A Week" from the Billboard Music Video Sales chart while also claiming No. 1 spots in Canada and France, and Top 10 showings in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

"Thank you to all of our fans around the world for supporting our latest DVD release," says the band. "And There Will Be A Next Time.." captures the veteran UK band in concert at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI on last summer's tour of North America.