Ex-Black Sabbath Star Explains Why He Didn't Return To Band

Appice had replaced Ward in the band before, becoming their drummer during the Dio era of the group and also reuniting with that lineup of the band (Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Ronnie James Dio) in the group Heaven and Hell.

My Global Mind recently spoke with Vinnie about Last In Line, which features other original members of Dio's solo band and he was asked why he didn't return to Black Sabbath. He responded, "I was never asked to join then but still in touch with Tony and Geezer.

"I think the decisions get made with management and there are three of them. I don't know what they were thinking as they did the last CD with a different drummer. The problem could be that I did Heaven & Hell with Ronnie and if I was in the band, it would be like Heaven & Hell with Ozzy.

"Maybe Ozzy or someone in his camp didn't like the idea? It would have been great, but that's the music business. I love playing with them and know how to play with them as we have a great chemistry." Check out the full interview here.