Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chris Lane Announce Tour

Radio.com spoke to FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley about the upcoming tour, and their longstanding friendship with Nelly, who appeared on a remix of the group's first single, "Cruise."

"Yeah, we're excited," Hubbard enthuses. "Nelly's an awesome friend and a great entertainer and a great guy to be on the road with and learn from, so we're really excited to be back out with him and Chris Lane, one of our best friends, one of our favorite tour mates as well. Put those two guys together in the baseball stadium in the summer, it's gonna be awesome. It's gonna be a huge party, and we're gonna give our fans something to remember, for sure."

While hooking up a country act and a hip-hop artist can come off as a bit stunt-y, FGL say that their friendship with Nelly is genuine, and they've toured together in the past as well. "I think from day one Nelly came in kind of like a mentor, like an uncle kind of figure and a really good friend," Kelley says. "From day one it felt like somebody we'd grown up with and kinda already knew. It's a relationship and a friendship where you don't really have to try, you're just kinda always talking and chatting. And he always takes the time to lift us up and encourage us and share stories with us, and he's nothing but smiles. And he can get all 'business' on you and tell you the deal and give you some really good advice."

"So at the heart of that, there's a really good friendship. And we've done a lot of soundchecks together, we've done a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that nobody really knows about. We've spent late hours, spent time traveling together, just waiting around together. And that's where the true test of friendship is, man, in those moments where you're not working." Read more and see the dates here.