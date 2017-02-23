Foo Fighters Counting Down To Big Announcement?

The "In-Flight Entertainment" section of their website allows visitors to choose a seat on "Obelisk Airlines" before taking them to a TV screen exactly like one found in the back of an airplane headrest.

In the screen, a timer counts down to Friday. What, exactly, the band plans on revealing remains a mystery. The Foos also posted another scrambled addition to their 2017 tour dates on their website, which looks like an old-fashioned Departures Board. While every other date unscrambles, the one at the top remains a mystery because it's still "Pending." Read more here.