All Time Low Announce Young Renegades Tour

The U.S. summer leg of Young Renegades Tour will feature support from SWMRS, Waterparks and The Wrecks and is set to kick off on June 30th in Houston and will conclude on August 6th in Buena Vista, FL.

The band will be launching their world tour with a European leg that will begin on March 10th at the Apollo Hammersmith in London and will wrap on April 10th in Milan, Italy.

All Time Low will then head "Down Under" for a series of dates in New Zealand and Australia, followed by three shows across Japan during the month of May.

European Leg Dates:

Mar 10 Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London, United Kingdom

Mar 11 University Great Hall w/ SWMRS Cardiff, United Kingdom

Mar 13 Guildhall Southampton, United Kingdom

Mar 14 Corn Exchange Cambridge, United Kingdom

Mar 15 O2 Academy Leeds, United Kingdom

Mar 16 O2 Academy Birmingham, United Kingdom

Mar 18 Guild of Students Liverpool, United Kingdom

Mar 19 Ulster Hall Belfast, United Kingdom

Mar 20 Olympia Dublin, Ireland

Mar 22 O2 Academy Bristol, United Kingdom

Mar 23 O2 Apollo Manchester, United Kingdom

Mar 24 O2 Academy Sheffield, United Kingdom

Mar 25 O2 Academy Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Mar 27 Corn Exchange Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Mar 28 O2 Academy Glasgow, United Kingdom

Mar 30 The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA Norwich, United Kingdom

Mar 31 O2 Brixton Academy Brixton, United Kingdom

Apr 03 LMH Cologne, Germany

Apr 04 Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

Apr 06 Grunspan Hamburg, Germany

Apr 08 Elysee Montmartre Paris, France

Apr 10 Alcatraz Milan, Italy

New Zealand, Australia, Japan Dates:

May 10 Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand

May 12 Riverstage Brisbane, Australia

May 13 Hordern Pavilion Sydney, Australia

May 14 Festival Hall Melbourne, Australia

May 16 Thebarton Theatre Adelaide, Australia

May 18 Metropolis Fremantle, Australia

May 19 Metropolis Fremantle, Australia

May 22 Club Quattro Nagoya Shi, Japan

May 23 BIGCAT Osaka, Japan

May 24 Blitz Akasaka, Japan

American Leg Dates:

Jun 30 House of Blues Houston, TX

Jul 01 House of Blues Dallas, TX

Jul 03 The Marquee Tempe, AZ

Jul 05 House of Blues Anaheim, CA

Jul 07 The Novo Los Angeles, CA

Jul 08 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Jul 10 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Jul 11 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

Jul 13 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 14 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO

Jul 15 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

Jul 16 Palace Theatre St. Paul, MN

Jul 18 The Pageant St. Louis, MO

Jul 20 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

Jul 21 Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

Jul 22 Eagles Ballroom Milwaukee, WI

Jul 23 Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre Columbus, OH

Jul 25 Stage AE - Outdoors Pittsburgh, PA

Jul 26 Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY

Jul 28 House Of Blues Boston, MA

Jul 29 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Jul 31 Central Park SummerStage New York, NY

Aug 02 Rams Head Live Baltimore, MD

Aug 03 Rams Head Live Baltimore, MD

Aug 04 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

Aug 05 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Aug 06 House Of Blues Lake Buena Vista, FL