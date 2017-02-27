Gorillaz Have Reportedly 'Finished' New Album

Derek Winstanley allegedly chatted with the Gorillaz frontman and then posted the details of their conversation online next to a picture of him posing with Albarn. "He says they've just finished the album and they're rehearsing right now!! :)" Winstanley wrote.

The cartoon band are preparing to release their first full-length record since 2011's The Fall. There is no official word on when the new Gorillaz album will be released, but the cartoon band released the new single "Hallelujah Money" featuring Benjamin Clementine on January 19. Watch "Hallelujah Money" here.