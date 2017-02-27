|
John Mellencamp Announces New Album 'Sad Clowns and Hillbillies'
.
(Radio.com) John Mellencamp returns in 2017 with his 23rd full-length album, Sad Clowns and Hillbillies. Although the project won't be available until April 28th, he shared the second single, "Grandview" featuring Martina McBride. McBride's powerhouse country vocals combine with slick guitar riffs to produce a strong, toe-tapping collaboration. "Just an old country boy, wearing my OshKosh boots/ Walk by the trailer factory, every day on my way to school/ Early on in life the only thing I want to do/ Is buy me a trailer and move it down to Grandview," he sings in the opening verse. Sad Clowns and Hillbillies also features Carlene Carter, daughter of June Carter Cash and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash. Check out the full tracklist and listen to "Grandview" here.
