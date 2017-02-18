Queen and Adam Lambert Add Date To Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The group featuring the American Idol star along with Queen legends May and Roger Taylor will now be playing a second concert at the famed Hollywood Bowl on June 27th.

Tickets for the new date are set to go on sale this Friday, February 17th at noon PST. The tour will begin on June 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Gila River Arena and will wrap up on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. See the dates - here.