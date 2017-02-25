Little Big Town Release New Song 'When Someone Stops Loving You' (Week in Review)

The slow, doleful track focuses on the world-shattering pain heartbreak can bring. But even though everything seems to stop for the person experiencing the end of a relationship, the world keeps on spinning for everyone else.

"When someone stops loving you/ It don't make the evening news/ It don't keep the sun from rising, clock from winding, heart from beating/ Even when you want it to/ When someone stops loving you," the group sings on the moving verse. It's at once a mournful and yet somehow practical look at what it means to lose someone you love.

Besides "When Someone Stops Loving You," Little Big Town shared the decidedly more upbeat if nostalgic track "We Went to the Beach" last week.

The Breaker arrives Friday, February 24th. Listen to "When Someone Stops Loving You" - here.