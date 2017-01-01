Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Ghost Inside's Made 1st Performance Since Fatal Bus Crash 2016 In Review
01/01/2017
.
The Ghost Inside

(Metal Hammer) The Ghost Inside have reunited on stage in July for the first time since last year's fatal bus crash that claimed two lives. The band were honored with the award for Most Dedicated Fans at 2016 Alternative Press Music Awards, and they've released a video showing them at the ceremony in Ohio.

Accepting the award, frontman Jonathan Vigil says: "I know it's a really sh*tty thing to say but it's the honest to God truth - I was done, and the fans brought me back to life and made me want to get back on stage again. I want to send this award out not just to the fans but to the two drivers who passed away in the accident. This one's for them."

The band's tour bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in El Paso, Texas, in November. Both drivers were killed and the band members suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk lost his leg and has since returned to playing the drums, having had a prosthetic leg fitted. Read more and watch the reunion performance video here.

Metal Hammer is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Metal Hammer - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

The Ghost Inside Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Ghost Inside T-shirts and Posters

More The Ghost Inside News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Ghost Inside's Made 1st Performance Since Fatal Bus Crash 2016 In Review

The Ghost Inside Star Confirms He Lost His Leg In Crash 2016 In Review

The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson Has 9th Surgery Since Fatal Bus Crash

Singled Out: Ghostfeeder's Let The Wolves Inside

The Ghost Inside Release 'Between The Lines' Video

The Ghost Inside Guitarist Shares Relieving Health Update

The Ghost Inside's 1st Performance Since Fatal Bus Crash

The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson Has Surgery Setback

The Ghost Inside's Jonathan Vigil Leg Cast Finally Removed

The Ghost Inside Frontman Dealt Another Health Blow


More Stories for The Ghost Inside

The Ghost Inside Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Feared 'Lunatic In The Crowd' At Alamo- Lars Ulrich Didn't Know Metallica Planned To Fire Him-Joe Perry Collapsed During Hollywood Vampires Concert- more

Axl Rose Plans New Music For Guns N' Roses- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Says Hearing Invention WORKS- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Had Surgery For Broken Neck- more

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Plans Moving Forward- Elton John Will Reportedly Perform At George Michael Funeral- Former Scorpions Star Has $50,000 Worth Of Gear Stolen- more

Page Too:
AC/DC Star Said God Bless Axl Rose For Stepping In- Demi Lovato Shared Topless Photo For New Song- Zayn Malik Says Alien Told Him To Quit One Direction-more

You Don't Give Eddie Van Halen A Speeding Ticket-Zayn Malik Canceled Concert Over Anxiety- Ed Sheeran Sued For Alleged 'Photograph' Theft- ABBA Reunited For 50th Anniversary-more

Drake and Jennifer Lopez Confirm Romantic Relationship- Rae Sremmurd Releases 'Real Chill' Video- Pink Gives Birth to Her Second Child Jameson Moon Hart-more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Feared 'Lunatic In The Crowd' At Alamo 2016 In Review

Lars Ulrich Didn't Know Metallica Planned To Fire Him 2016 In Review

Joe Perry Collapsed During Hollywood Vampires Concert 2016 In Review

Ex-Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Had Lung Surgery 2016 In Review

Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Had Heart Surgery 2016 In Review

Megadeth's David Ellefson Injured Backstage At Music Festival 2016 In Review

Bring Me The Horizon 'Suck As Humans' Says Bad Religion Guitarist 2016 In Review

Pantera's Phil Anselmo Slammed Rock Stars With Big Egos 2016 In Review

Steven Adler Reunited With Guns N' Roses In Cincinnati 2016 In Review

Queen Beat The Beatles For Top Selling Album In The UK 2016 In Review

Poison's Rikki Rockett Had Experimental Cancer Treatment 2016 In Review

Blink-182 Scored No. 1 Album With 'California' 2016 In Review

The Ghost Inside's Made 1st Performance Since Fatal Bus Crash 2016 In Review

David Lee Roth Streamed Rarity For July 4th 2016 In Review

Linkin Park's Label Tried To Have Mike Shinoda Fired 2016 In Review

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Was 'Almost Killed' In Traffic Accident 2016 In Review

Axl Rose Plans New Music For Guns N' Roses 2016 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Says Hearing Invention WORKS 2016 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Had Surgery For Broken Neck 2016 In Review

Deep Purple's Ian Paice Suffered A Mini-Stroke 2016 In Review

Led Zeppelin Win Stairway To Heaven Trial 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden Mascot Eddie Was Censored 2016 In Review

Prince's Cause Of Death Confirmed 2016 In Review

Steve Miller Stepped Up Battle Against Rock Hall 2016 In Review

• more

Page Too News Stories
AC/DC Star Said God Bless Axl Rose For Stepping In 2016 In Review

Demi Lovato Shared Topless Photo For New Song 2016 In Review

Zayn Malik Says Alien Told Him To Quit One Direction 2016 In Review

Man Arrested After Slapping Justin Timberlake 2016 In Review

Dr. Dre Searched, Handcuffed And Briefly Detained By Police 2016 In Review

Craig Morgan's Son Found Dead 2016 In Review

Lil Wayne Refuted Seizure Reports 2016 In Review

Marvin Gaye Family Approved Documentary 'Marvin, What's Going On?' 2016 In Review

Selena Gomez Topped Justin Bieber For Most-Liked Instagram 2016 In Review

Rory Feek Fulfills One Of Joey's Final Wishes 2016 In Review

Drake Mocked Joe Budden During Dallas Concert 2016 In Review

Elvis Presley's Stepbrother Believes His Death Not Accidental 2016 In Review

Tom DeLonge Upset About Aliens Press Coverage 2016 In Review

Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas Parody Kanye's 'Famous' Video 2016 In Review

Calvin Harris Released Taylor Swift Diss Track? 2016 In Review

Chris Cornell's Alleged Stalker Arrested Trying To Enter Concert 2016 In Review

You Don't Give Eddie Van Halen A Speeding Ticket 2016 In Review

Zayn Malik Canceled Concert Over Anxiety 2016 In Review

Ed Sheeran Sued For Alleged 'Photograph' Theft 2016 In Review

ABBA Reunited For 50th Anniversary 2016 In Review

Beyonce Sued By Filmmaker For 'Lemonade' 'Similarities' 2016 In Review

Lil Wayne Forced To Make An Emergency Landing 2016 In Review

Troy Ave Pleaded Not Guilty To Attempted Murder In T.I. Concert Shooting 2016 In Review

Fetty Wap Video Causes Trouble For High School Principal 2016 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.