The Ghost Inside's Made 1st Performance Since Fatal Bus Crash 2016 In Review

Accepting the award, frontman Jonathan Vigil says: "I know it's a really sh*tty thing to say but it's the honest to God truth - I was done, and the fans brought me back to life and made me want to get back on stage again. I want to send this award out not just to the fans but to the two drivers who passed away in the accident. This one's for them."

The band's tour bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in El Paso, Texas, in November. Both drivers were killed and the band members suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk lost his leg and has since returned to playing the drums, having had a prosthetic leg fitted. Read more and watch the reunion performance video here.