Miranda Lambert Ejected Rowdy Fans From Concert 2016 In Review

The no-nonsense star stopped her show to deal with the problem, and a fan in the audience captured the moment. As her band began playing the intro to her song "White Liar," Lambert stepped toward the front of the stage to speak with the audience members interrupting her. When she got back to the mic, she explained to the crowd, "Alright you guys, we're gonna continue our song in just a second, when these guys are done being our opening act." She then turned to her security. "Can we deal with that?" she asked.

Presumably retorting to their complaints about being forced to leave, Lambert mocked their reactions. "Super cool, dude. Super cool," she said before addressing the audience. "Okay, sorry. Sometimes you just have to ditch a douchebag every now and then!" The crowd cheered in support and Lambert got underway once again. Watch the moment captured here.