Richie Sambora Open To Bon Jovi Reunion 2016 In Review

Sambora tells News.com.au: "There's not a lot of male/female duos going on in the world right now - especially two guitar players like us two. First of all the world doesn't know how good Ori sings and writes. The world knows how amazing a guitarist she is, but she's more amazing than people think.

"Then on the other hand you've got me. I'm just Jon Bon Jovi's sideman for most people. That's what they know me as. Now we're together and we're doing something that means something. We've got something to prove to people - we can do this too. Together I think we've reached something that is a new sound." Read more here.