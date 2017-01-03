The Chainsmokers Offered To Make Album If Fans Want It2016 In Review

They first tweeted on Sept 6, "Every interview we do these days asks us about a potential album. We always say we would love to but it's up to our fans if they want one."

The follow-ups said, "we will always continue to release music. But an album is something different. Something more complete that reflects a time in our lives.

"An album is a big deal, not just a compilation of random singles, that's how we see it. But if u all start making some noise for one."

