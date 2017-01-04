Demi Lovato Announced Break Following Taylor Swift Jab Backlash 2016 In Review

"So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media," she tweeted on Tuesday (October 4) along with an emoji waving goodbye.

That comment comes after Twitter users chastised her for claiming that Swift's video for "Bad Blood" was meant to tear Katy Perry down. Lovato made the comment in an interview with Glamour and later defended the statement on Twitter, telling her followers that she wasn't going to apologize but to keep in mind that some things get taken out of context.Read more here.