Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Teaming Up For 2017 Tour 2016 In Review

The 65-city tour is scheduled to begin on April 7th in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center and will conclude on October 27th in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center.

The country stars made the announcement during a show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, sharing the new via a Facebook Live stream and then followed the announcement with a performance of "It's Your Love". Watch it here

They also released this statement about the upcoming trek, "We have the best fans in the world, who have been with us through our entire journey and we are so excited to celebrate with them by going back on the road and showcasing an exciting new show. It's always great when we get to work together and it's been a while since we got to do that." See the dates here.