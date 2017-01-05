Stone Temple Pilots Addressed New Singer Report 2016 In Review

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that 40-year-old Michigan native Gutt is the Stone Temple Pilots' new frontman after the band launched a worldwide search to replace Chester Bennington.

ET says a "source" has told them that STP have begun rehearsals in Hollywood, Los Angeles, this week, and that they are expected to tour in 2017, playing old classics and new material.

But in a statement, a representative of Stone Temple Pilots says: "The band has been rehearsing with several singers over the past few weeks. They haven't made a decision yet."

Bennington left the group last year to concentrate fully on his work with Linkin Park. Original singer Scott Weiland was fired by STP in 2013 and he died last year of a drug overdose.

Announcing their search for a singer earlier this year, STP said: "We've already heard from many talented people, but want to make this an opportunity for many more so we've set up a way for you to do just that." Read more here.