Nickelback As Criminal Punishment 2016 In Review

The Kensington Police Service of Prince Edward Island used the joke/ threat (which they later apologized for) to attract more attention to their seasonal DUI campaign. They say via Facebook: "The holiday season is upon us and that means more social events, staff parties and alcohol-based libation.

"Know that the Kensington Police Service will be out looking for those dumb enough to feel they can drink and drive. When we catch you - and we will - on top of a hefty fine, criminal charge and a year's driving suspension, we will also provide you with a bonus gift of playing the office's copy of Nickelback in the cruiser on the way to jail." Read more here.