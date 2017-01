Scott Weiland Bandmate Explained Arrest Following Singer's Death 2016 In Review

Bassist Black, 47, was arrested after Weiland's body was found on his tour bus on December 3 of last year. It was reported at the time that a small amount of cocaine was found on the bus and it was later revealed that the former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman had died of an accidental drugs overdose.

Now Black reveals he was arrested simply because he was too drunk to take part in an interview with officers investigating Weiland's death. It was later confirmed he would not be charged with any crime.

Black says he was at a mall in Minnesota when he got the call to say that Weiland was dead. He tells Yahoo: "I went straight to the bus. The police were there and they wouldn't let anyone on the bus at that point. We went to hang out in the hotel lobby - and then I went to the bar next door by myself.

"And you know, I just got drunk when I heard the news. I went next door and had a few shots, unfortunately. And the detectives came to question us - they question everybody when somebody dies on a tour bus.

"They're questioning me and they told me the next day, 'We had to detain you, because you were too inebriated to really be able to answer questions, and we didn't want you to leave the next morning.'" Read more here.