Sebastian Bach Speaks Out About Today's Music Approach

The singer believes the over-engineering in many modern rock records is 'too perfect' as he harks for the old days of recording. "I think a lot of that has to do with musicians nowadays recording with so much computer technology that it's almost impossible to feel their real soul," he said.

"Like in a Skid Row song, like '18 And Life' or 'I Remember You' or 'Monkey Business', that's really the sound that was coming out of my mouth; it's not Pro Tools or computers or anything like that.

"They didn't exist then. And the same, obviously, with all our favourite records in the '70s and the '80s, before computer came in the scene and recording. I think that's why we can't find any good frontmen - 'cause we can't hear them behind all this technology; everything sounds too perfect. Human beings aren't perfect."

Digging further into his theories on recording vocals with the new wonders of Pro Tools and production software he continued: "I think when you record an album and you go to sing and you can give a half-assed take, and then the producer, or the engineer, puts it on his laptop and adjusts it so it sounds like a good take, but it really is a bad take, that's like the opposite of the way we used to make records.

"We used to sing it a hundred times, or however many times it took, until we found the magic, most amazing take that we could do. And that's like the opposite way of recording."