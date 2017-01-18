Corey Taylor Wants Full Guns N' Roses Reunion?

A posted on his Instgram showed Taylor sipping from a coffee mug with the names of each of the classic line-up across the front. The reunited Guns N' Roses line-up, currently touring the wildly successful 'Not In This Lifetime' tour, has seen Slash and Duff McKagan reunite with frontman Axl Rose for the first time in more than 20-years.

Classic-era drummer Steven Adler has made a couple of guest appearances on the sticks but is not a fully-fledged member of the band while classic-era rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin has not been involved at all. See the photo here.