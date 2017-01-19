Vader Announce Strike Of The Empire U.S. Tour

The band will be launching the trek to promote their latest studio album, "The Empire", which was released late last year and they will be supported on the outing by Internal Bleeding, Sacrificial Slaughter, Voices Of Ruin and Micawber.

The headline dates will kick off on May 27th in Spartanburg, SC at Ground Zero and will wrap up on June 16th with a show at the famed Webster Hall in New York City.

Vadar also announced a special one off performance in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 17th at La Respuesta. Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek had the following to say, "Vadermaniax!!!! Good news right after 2017 began: Vader strikes back to the USA again! We're gonna visit 23 places across the continent starting with famous Maryland Deathfest in May 26th, where we'll play a very special set. We all can't wait to see you again!"

Vadar Tour Dates:

May 26 - Maryland Death Fest - Baltimore, MD *

May 27 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

May 28 - Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

May 29 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

May 30 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

May 31 - Acadia - Houston, TX

Jun. 01 - Curtain Club - Dallas, TX

Jun. 03 - Blu Phoenix - Albuquerque, NM

Jun. 04 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

Jun. 05 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

Jun. 06 - Oakland Metro - Oakland, CA

Jun. 07 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

Jun. 08 - Las Vegas Death Fest - Las Vegas, NV

Jun. 09 - Metro - Salt Lake City, UT

Jun. 10 - Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

Jun. 11 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

Jun. 13 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

Jun. 14 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

Jun. 16 - Webster Music Hall - New York City, NY

Jun. 17 - La Respuesta - San Juan, Puerto Rico