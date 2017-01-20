Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour

The trek is set to kick off in Bristow, Va at Jiffy Lube Live on June 3rd and will run until July 21st where it will conclude in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. The band has tapped Ghost to support them on the trek.

Band founder and bassist Steve Harris had the following to say, "We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour. We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn't have time to cover them properly and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible!

"So this year we're able to reach many more cities in America, including a return to places Maiden haven't played for many, many years like Lincoln Nebraska, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City and Oakland California. We also welcome playing in Brooklyn for the first time.

"We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Maya-themed stage sets. There's been a great reaction from everyone to this tour's theme, people really seem to love it. We're still deciding on the final set-list and we'll work that out once we get into rehearsals. Most of our North American fans haven't seen the show yet so as we want to give them the same Book Of Souls live experience that we took around the world, it's unlikely we'll change much. And of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, so we will continue to do that!"

Iron Maiden North American Tour Dates:

06/03 Bristow, Va Jiffy Lube Live

06/04 Philadelphia, Pa Wells Fargo Center

06/07 Newark, Nj Prudential Center

06/09 Charlotte, Nc Pnc Music Pavilion

06/11 Tampa, Fl Amalie Arena

06/13 Nashville, Tn Bridgestone Arena

06/15 Chicago, Il Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/16 Minneapolis, Mn Xcel Energy Center

06/19 Oklahoma City, Ok Chesapeake Arena

06/21 Houston, Tx Toyota Center

06/23 Dallas, Tx American Airlines Center

06/24 San Antonio, Tx At&T Center

06/27 Albuquerque, Nm Isleta Amphitheater

06/28 Phoenix, Az Talking Stick Resort Arena

07/01 San Bernardino, Ca San Manuel Amphitheater

07/03 Las Vegas, Nv T-Mobile Arena

07/05 Oakland, Ca Oracle Arena

07/07 Salt Lake City, Ut Usana Amphitheater

07/09 Lincoln, Ne Pinnacle Bank Arena

07/11 Kansas City, Mo Sprint Center

07/12 St Louis, Mo Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/15 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage

07/16 Quebec City, Canada Videotron Centre

07/19 Mansfield, Ma Xfinity Center

07/21 Brooklyn, Ny Barclays Center