|
Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song
.
Thy Art Is Murder have confirmed that frontman C.J. McMahon has reunited with the group and they are celebrating with a stream of a new song called "No Absolution." Guitarist Andy Marsh had this to say about the reunion, "A little over a year ago we were left in a pickle when CJ had finally reached his breaking point - the physical, emotional and mental stresses of touring, and the lifestyle had taken its toll on him. After the dust had settled we had time to speak amongst ourselves, and with him, and we were all able to get on the same page. "He was able to take time off from the road and work consistently, tick off some life goals like getting married, and enjoy the routine and familiarity of life at home with his friends and family. Conversely the rest of us kept going, touring relentlessly, playing bigger tours to more people than ever before, going to new countries for the very first time, and had a blast taking a few great vocalists and mates out for the ride with us while we weathered the storm and figured things out. "Special thanks must go out to Monte Barnard, Nicholas Arthur, Lochlan Watt, and every other vocalist who took the time to apply in our discrete vocalist auditions. After a few months away from the chaotic life on the road C.J. reached out to us and we started maintaining more regular communication. He mentioned how he had started cleaning up, was focused on working hard and saving for his wedding and enjoying time at home, but he also mentioned he missed the shows, the friends, and us - his band. After months of working things out, gaining his voice back, and mending wounded friendships, we are overwhelmed with excitement to announce that we have completed writing for a new record to be released later this year, featuring the one and only Christopher John McMahon. Welcome back C.J.!" Listen to the new song here.
Guitarist Andy Marsh had this to say about the reunion, "A little over a year ago we were left in a pickle when CJ had finally reached his breaking point - the physical, emotional and mental stresses of touring, and the lifestyle had taken its toll on him. After the dust had settled we had time to speak amongst ourselves, and with him, and we were all able to get on the same page.
"He was able to take time off from the road and work consistently, tick off some life goals like getting married, and enjoy the routine and familiarity of life at home with his friends and family. Conversely the rest of us kept going, touring relentlessly, playing bigger tours to more people than ever before, going to new countries for the very first time, and had a blast taking a few great vocalists and mates out for the ride with us while we weathered the storm and figured things out.
"Special thanks must go out to Monte Barnard, Nicholas Arthur, Lochlan Watt, and every other vocalist who took the time to apply in our discrete vocalist auditions. After a few months away from the chaotic life on the road C.J. reached out to us and we started maintaining more regular communication. He mentioned how he had started cleaning up, was focused on working hard and saving for his wedding and enjoying time at home, but he also mentioned he missed the shows, the friends, and us - his band. After months of working things out, gaining his voice back, and mending wounded friendships, we are overwhelmed with excitement to announce that we have completed writing for a new record to be released later this year, featuring the one and only Christopher John McMahon. Welcome back C.J.!" Listen to the new song here.
• Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band
• Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017
• Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song
• There's No Difference Between Led Zeppelin And The Sex Pistols?
• Panic! At The Disco's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• Sikth Recording First New Album In Over A Decade
• Hellyeah Announce Spring Mini-Tour
• Foreigner's Lou Gramm Leads The 80s Cruise Lineup
• Chelsea Grin Stream New Song and Announce American Tour
• Heart's Nancy Wilson Teams With Prince Bandmate For New Group
• Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Inaugural The Rock Brigade Podcast
• Slaves Stream New Song 'I'd Rather See Your Star Explode'
• Wintersun Reveal New Album Details
• Metallica Release Video Of Lang Lang Jam
• Megadeth, Bad Company Stars Lead Ronnie Montrose Tribute
• Annihilator Plan First Canadian Tour Since 1993
• Singled Out: Planet Zettler's They Came From Outer Space
• Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour
• Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars
• Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP
• Ghost Make U.S. Chart History With 'Square Hammer'
• Train Announce Massive North American Tour
• Kid Rock To Kick Off New Season Of The Big Interview
• Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release
• Wale And Lil Wayne Release New Track 'Running Back'
• Adele Added As Latest Performer At 2017 Grammys
• Crystal Gayle Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry
• Wynonna Judd Announces Roots and Revival Tour
• John Mayer Talks 'The Search For Everything Wave One'
• Migos Stream New Track 'What the Price'
• Jam Master Jay Tribute Release By TJ Mizell x Skratch Bastid
• Rapper ILoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay
• Little Mix Releases Video For 'Touch'
• 6lack Talks Rise To Fame With Free 6LACK
• Future Releases 'Poppin' Tags' Video
• Ed Sheeran Pins Face Scar On James Blunt
• Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration
• Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour
• Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University
• Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions
• Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moving Forward
• Gorillaz Release 'Hallelujah Money' Video
• The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour
• Justin Moore Releases 'Somebody Else Will' Video
• Kaleo Featured In New 'Logan' Trailer
• Big Sean Streams New Track 'Halfway Off The Balcony'
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.