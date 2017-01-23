|
Wynonna Judd Announces Roots and Revival Tour
(Radio.com) Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise will be hitting the road in 2017. The country singer announced her upcoming Roots & Revival tour on FRiday (January 20th). The tour promises to explore Wynonna's extensive 33-year career, so there will be plenty of classic songs mixed in with newer fare like the blues and bluegrass music she's been performing lately. "My roots are firmly planted in Country music," Wynonna said in a statement. "But I was given wings, and I'm grateful that my fans have allowed me the freedom to sing the music that I love." The Roots & Revival tour kicks off January 21st in Bremen, Georgia, and wraps up on October 21st in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. There will be starts and stops in between with Wynonna & The Big Noise taking February off and touring sporadically in August and September. See the dates here.
