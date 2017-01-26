Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lorna Shore Release FVNERAL MOON Video
01-26-2017
.
Lorna Shore

New Jersey-based metal band Lorna Shore have released a new music video for their track "FVNERAL MOON". The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "Flesh Coffin," which will be released on February 17th.

We were sent these details about the song "FVNERAL MOON is a characteristically dark track about the ghost of a troubled man who has committed suicide due to his inability to live with the things he has done but cannot escape existence even in death, so he's haunted to live as a ghost to humanity, alive to witness pain forever.

"Lorna Shore's unique signature aesthetic spans death metal, black metal, power metal, and progressive rock for a style that encompasses brutal breakdowns, dazzling technical passages, white-knuckle-ride dynamics, and rich textured moments. Watch the video here.

