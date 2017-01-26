Lorna Shore Release FVNERAL MOON Video

We were sent these details about the song "FVNERAL MOON is a characteristically dark track about the ghost of a troubled man who has committed suicide due to his inability to live with the things he has done but cannot escape existence even in death, so he's haunted to live as a ghost to humanity, alive to witness pain forever.

"Lorna Shore's unique signature aesthetic spans death metal, black metal, power metal, and progressive rock for a style that encompasses brutal breakdowns, dazzling technical passages, white-knuckle-ride dynamics, and rich textured moments. Watch the video here.