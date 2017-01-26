Red Fang Announce U.S. Tour Dates

The tour is scheduled to begin with a concert on March 3rd in Sacramento, CA at Goldfield and will be concluding on March 15th in Spokane, WA at The Pin.

Red Fang have recruited Big Jesus to support them for the bulk of the tour, except the final two stops of the trek (Billings and Spokane). Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. pacific/12 noon eastern.

Red Fang Tour Dates:

March 3 Sacramento, CA Goldfield

March 4 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

March 5 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium

March 6 Santa Barbara, CA Velvet Jones

March 8 Albuquerque, NM The Launchpad

March 10 Ft. Collins, CO The Aggie

March 11 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

March 13 Billings, MT Pub Station

March 15 Spokane, WA The Pin