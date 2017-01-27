Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic At Tribute Show

Taylor was among the many big names stars who participated in the Los Angeles installment of the global tribute events to the late music legend which took place at the Wiltern Theatre on January 24th and 25th.

The L.A. event also featured Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, Bush's Gavin Rossdale and Sting among the guest singers and former Bowie bandmates Earl Slick, Adrian Belew, Mike Garson, and Gail Ann Dorsey.

The next show in the tribute series will be taking place in Tokyo on February 2nd. Check out the video clip of Corey singing "China Girl" here.