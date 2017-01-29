Riverside Announce The Towards the Blue Horizon Tour

The Towards the Blue Horizon Tour is set to kick off on April 20th in Olsztyn, Poland) at the Nowy Andegrant and will travel to various cities across the continent before wrapping up on May 30th in Krakow, Poland at Laznia.

The group had this to say, "2017 must be a better year. And we have to come back to life. But we won't, unless we come back to the stage... so it is our great pleasure to inform you that Riverside will go back to playing live this year.

"After two very special evenings in February, which, for obvious reasons, are going to be unique and one of a kind, we have planned two legs of a special Towards the Blue Horizon Tour. The first one will begin in April and May. The second one will start in the autumn and we'll visit more European countries.

"During Towards the Blue Horizon Tour we will play in a new live line-up with a guest guitarist who will make our music sound the way it should, not only because he's a great musician but, most of all, because he's got the kind of modesty and humility about him which has always been very important to us on stage. Additionally, we're going to present a lot of compositions which we have not played live before. Our concerts will also be filled with emotions we haven't felt before. Together with you, we want to dive into this and make each composition sound more mighty than ever.

"We're becoming a different band, more mature, more serious, more experienced. Piotr is gone, but he will always be with us and we are still a live band. Which we're going to prove soon during our "Towards the Blue Horizon Tour". Remember, "This is not the end, this is not the time."

Here is a list of all upcoming tour dates for RIVERSIDE announced so far:

Riverside Reunion Shows:

25.02. Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja

26.02. Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja

Riverside Towards The Blue Horizon Tour Dates:

20.04. Olsztyn (Poland) - Nowy Andegrant

21.04. Gda?sk (Poland) - Stary Manez

22.04. Pozna? (Poland) - B17

23.04. Wroc?aw (Poland) - A2

26.04. Wa?brzych (Poland) - Stara Kopalnia

27.04. Katowice (Poland) - Mega Club

28.04. Bielsko Bia?a (Poland) - Rude Boy

29.04. Bydgoszcz (Poland) - MCK

05.05. Berlin (Germany) - Columbia Theater

06.05. Worpswede (Germany) - Music Hall

07.05. Hamburg (Germany) - Markthalle

09.05. Aschaffenburg (Germany) - Colos-Saal

10.05. Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7

12.05. Lyon (France) - MJC Ô Totem

13.05. Barcelona (Spain) - Salamandra 1

14.05. Madrid (Spain) - Teatro Barcelo

16.05. Bordeaux (France) - Krakatoa

17.05. Paris (France) - Divan du Monde

19.05. Edinburgh (UK) - Liquid Room

22.05. London (UK) - Islington Assembly Hall

24.05. Maastricht, (The Netherlands) - Muziekgieterij

25.05. Zoetermeer (The Netherlands) - De Boerderij

26.05. Zwolle (The Netherlands) - Hedon

27.05. Uden (The Netherlands) - De Pul

28.05. Cologne (Germany) - Die Kantine

30.05. Kraków (Poland) - Laznia