Riverside Announce The Towards the Blue Horizon Tour
01-29-2017
.
Riverside

Riverside have announced that they will be following their upcoming comeback tribute shows with a full European tour which will be taking place this spring.

The Towards the Blue Horizon Tour is set to kick off on April 20th in Olsztyn, Poland) at the Nowy Andegrant and will travel to various cities across the continent before wrapping up on May 30th in Krakow, Poland at Laznia.

The group had this to say, "2017 must be a better year. And we have to come back to life. But we won't, unless we come back to the stage... so it is our great pleasure to inform you that Riverside will go back to playing live this year.

"After two very special evenings in February, which, for obvious reasons, are going to be unique and one of a kind, we have planned two legs of a special Towards the Blue Horizon Tour. The first one will begin in April and May. The second one will start in the autumn and we'll visit more European countries.

"During Towards the Blue Horizon Tour we will play in a new live line-up with a guest guitarist who will make our music sound the way it should, not only because he's a great musician but, most of all, because he's got the kind of modesty and humility about him which has always been very important to us on stage. Additionally, we're going to present a lot of compositions which we have not played live before. Our concerts will also be filled with emotions we haven't felt before. Together with you, we want to dive into this and make each composition sound more mighty than ever.

"We're becoming a different band, more mature, more serious, more experienced. Piotr is gone, but he will always be with us and we are still a live band. Which we're going to prove soon during our "Towards the Blue Horizon Tour". Remember, "This is not the end, this is not the time."

Here is a list of all upcoming tour dates for RIVERSIDE announced so far:

Riverside Reunion Shows:
25.02. Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja
26.02. Warsaw (Poland) - Progresja

Riverside Towards The Blue Horizon Tour Dates:
20.04. Olsztyn (Poland) - Nowy Andegrant
21.04. Gda?sk (Poland) - Stary Manez
22.04. Pozna? (Poland) - B17
23.04. Wroc?aw (Poland) - A2
26.04. Wa?brzych (Poland) - Stara Kopalnia
27.04. Katowice (Poland) - Mega Club
28.04. Bielsko Bia?a (Poland) - Rude Boy
29.04. Bydgoszcz (Poland) - MCK
05.05. Berlin (Germany) - Columbia Theater
06.05. Worpswede (Germany) - Music Hall
07.05. Hamburg (Germany) - Markthalle
09.05. Aschaffenburg (Germany) - Colos-Saal
10.05. Pratteln (Switzerland) - Z7
12.05. Lyon (France) - MJC Ô Totem
13.05. Barcelona (Spain) - Salamandra 1
14.05. Madrid (Spain) - Teatro Barcelo
16.05. Bordeaux (France) - Krakatoa
17.05. Paris (France) - Divan du Monde
19.05. Edinburgh (UK) - Liquid Room
22.05. London (UK) - Islington Assembly Hall
24.05. Maastricht, (The Netherlands) - Muziekgieterij
25.05. Zoetermeer (The Netherlands) - De Boerderij
26.05. Zwolle (The Netherlands) - Hedon
27.05. Uden (The Netherlands) - De Pul
28.05. Cologne (Germany) - Die Kantine
30.05. Kraków (Poland) - Laznia

