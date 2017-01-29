Rush Stars To Induct Yes Into Rock Hall

Geddy Lee, in particular, was hugely influenced by late Yes bassist Chris Squire. Telling Guitar World of when he first heard Yes, Lee once explained, "I was totally amazed. I'd never heard a band like this, and I'd never heard a bass player placed so upfront in the mix. Chris Squire had such a driving, aggressive sound, and it made this ["Time and a Word"] such a pivotal, influential song for me. Squire's melodies were brilliant, and they were definitely out there."

Neil Young will induct Pearl Jam. The two acts are, of course, good friends as well as collaborators. Notably, Pearl Jam backed Young on his Mirror Ball album of 1995 and have played live together numerous times. Pearl Jam continue to play "Rockin' in the Free World" at their own shows.

Jackson Browne will induct Joan Baez. The two legends have collaborated before, notably on Browne's "Before the Deluge" of 1974. They duetted on that song again at Baez's star-studded 75th-birthday celebration show of January 2016. Read more here.