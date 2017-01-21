Trent Reznor See Internet As 'Toxic Environment' For Music (Week in Review)

Speaking with Yahoo! about writing the score for Patriots Day with creative partner Atticus Ross, Reznor discussed his take on the state of music today. "The Internet is giving voice to everybody thinking that someone gives a s--- what they have to say," said. "I think, in general, that has created a toxic environment for artists and led to some very safe music."

Safe music translates into boring music, according to Reznor. "Artists are trying to make music to please the tastemakers that tell the sheep what to like," he added. "It's a vicious cycle and I think it's unhealthy. I don't see any Princes emerging on the scene today. I see a lot of people making formulaic, made to please, vegan restaurant patron-type s---." Read more - here.