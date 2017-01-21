The digital release following the 2DVD and 2Blu-ray sets which are scheduled to hit stores on January 27th. Both are available for preorder here. We were sent the following synopsis for the new home video:

Directed by Kahlil Joseph (also known for directing Beyonce's "Lemonade" film), The Reflektor Tapes captures the band's artistic journey, from recording sessions in Jamaica and Montreal, to an impromptu gig at Carnival in Haiti - a country with which Arcade Fire have a long-standing and personal relationship - before joining them on tour with their renowned live show, playing to packed houses in London and Los Angeles and garnering rave reviews along the way. Read more - here.