Shania Twain Reveals Track Details For Comeback Album 'Now'

The album will be entitled "Now" and is scheduled to hit stores on September 29th. She tweeted "Feels so great to share with you the full tracklisting for my new album #ShaniaNOW!"

The tracklisting: 1. Swingin' With My Eyes Closed 2. Home Now 3. Light of My Life 4. Poor Me 5. Who's Gonna Be Your Girl 6. More Fun 7. I'm Alright 8. Let's Kiss and Make Up 9. Where Do You Think You're Going 10. Roll Me on the River 11. We Got Something They Don't 12. Because of You 13. You Can't Buy Love 14. Life About to Get Good 15. Soldier 16. All in All