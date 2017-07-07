Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend

The band will be performing two concert at The Chapel in San Francisco and guitarist Gary Holt told the local CBS affiliate that the band will be joined by Dukes during their set on Saturday night (July 8th.)

The kick off show is also noteworthy. Holt explains, "Yeah, I think we're filming them. The first night is going to be Steve Souza's first headlining show with Exodus back in the Bay. We're going to put together a pretty varied set list and try to pull out a couple of deep tracks. It's going to be really killer.

"The second night, we've got a few special guests lined up. It's going to be awesome. We have Rob Dukes coming up to sing some songs. I'm super stoked about that. Rick Hunolt is going to play a few songs and (Heathen guitarist) Kragen (Lum), who has been standing in for me, is going to play some songs. It's going to be a night to remember."

Holt, who also plays with Slayer, says the band is preparing to make some new music soon. "We're hoping to be in the studio late this year or early 2018. We'll have to see what happens. I don't know what the Slayer schedule will be, but I don't think they will overlap. Which would be good."