|
Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend
.
Bay Area thrash legends Exodus have special plans for their two home town shows tonight (July 7th) and tomorrow including an onstage reunion with former frontman Rob Dukes. The band will be performing two concert at The Chapel in San Francisco and guitarist Gary Holt told the local CBS affiliate that the band will be joined by Dukes during their set on Saturday night (July 8th.) The kick off show is also noteworthy. Holt explains, "Yeah, I think we're filming them. The first night is going to be Steve Souza's first headlining show with Exodus back in the Bay. We're going to put together a pretty varied set list and try to pull out a couple of deep tracks. It's going to be really killer. "The second night, we've got a few special guests lined up. It's going to be awesome. We have Rob Dukes coming up to sing some songs. I'm super stoked about that. Rick Hunolt is going to play a few songs and (Heathen guitarist) Kragen (Lum), who has been standing in for me, is going to play some songs. It's going to be a night to remember." Holt, who also plays with Slayer, says the band is preparing to make some new music soon. "We're hoping to be in the studio late this year or early 2018. We'll have to see what happens. I don't know what the Slayer schedule will be, but I don't think they will overlap. Which would be good."
The band will be performing two concert at The Chapel in San Francisco and guitarist Gary Holt told the local CBS affiliate that the band will be joined by Dukes during their set on Saturday night (July 8th.)
The kick off show is also noteworthy. Holt explains, "Yeah, I think we're filming them. The first night is going to be Steve Souza's first headlining show with Exodus back in the Bay. We're going to put together a pretty varied set list and try to pull out a couple of deep tracks. It's going to be really killer.
"The second night, we've got a few special guests lined up. It's going to be awesome. We have Rob Dukes coming up to sing some songs. I'm super stoked about that. Rick Hunolt is going to play a few songs and (Heathen guitarist) Kragen (Lum), who has been standing in for me, is going to play some songs. It's going to be a night to remember."
Holt, who also plays with Slayer, says the band is preparing to make some new music soon. "We're hoping to be in the studio late this year or early 2018. We'll have to see what happens. I don't know what the Slayer schedule will be, but I don't think they will overlap. Which would be good."
• Def Leppard And Journey In Talks For New Tour
• Muse Launch New AI Video Each Day For A Month Campaign
• Exodus To Reunite With Former Singer This Weekend
• How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour
• Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years
• Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion
• Foo Fighters Reveal Meaning Behind 'Concrete And Gold'
• Metallica Star Reveals His Favorite Metal and Hard Rock Albums
• DevilDriver and 36 Crazyfist Announce Summer Tour
• Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Not Letting Terrorist Stop Him
• Flotsam And Jetsam Recruit Ken Mary For Upcoming Dates
• Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup
• Singled Out: Owl Company's Riddles
• Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation
• Teen Gets Life In Prison For Elton John Concert Bomb Plot
• Coldplay Stream New Brian Eno Penned Song 'ALIENS'
• Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover
• Selena Gomez Gives Fans Clues About New Single 'Fetish'
• Ariana Grande Honors Youngest Victim of Manchester Arena Bombing
• Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Jay Z's Tidal
• Run The Jewels Release 'Don't Get Captured' Claymation Video
• Tyler, the Creator's Instagram Account Hacked
• Katy Perry Lets Fans Audition for 'Swish Swish' Video
• Beyonce's Father Reveals Twins Run In The Knowles Family
• Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him
• Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online
• Jay Z's '4:44' Certified Platinum With Help From Sprint
• Morrissey Calls Stop By Police 'Deliberate Act Of Terror'
• Kesha Releasing New Song 'Praying' Today
• Shania Twain Reveals Track Details For Comeback Album 'Now'
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.