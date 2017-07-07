How Guns N' Roses Picked Songs For Reunion Tour

"We all threw in ideas and then played through everything," Fortus said in an interview with Hot Press. "The ones that were working the best were the ones we went with. In terms of Slash and Duff tackling the 'Chinese Democracy' material, they took a straightforward approach. They both have such strongly unique musical personalities and they insert those personalities into the songs. I love the way we've been doing those songs on this tour.

"Of course, we also have Melissa Reece playing on keyboards. She has an incredible energy and is very musical. Her backing vocals add so much, and the auxiliary keyboard parts that she adds allow us to do everything without utilizing backing tracks and having to play to a click."