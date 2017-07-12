Dave Matthews Performs At Fan Wedding

Fresh off a spring acoustic run with supporting guitarist and longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds, Matthews made a surprise appearance at a Long Island wedding this past weekend.

On Sunday, July 9th, Matthews performed an intimate three-song set at the wedding of Brian Brauntuch and Rebecca Simon. Rebecca is the daughter of David Simon, the CEO of the country's largest mall operator.

The setlist featured early DMB hits "What Would You Say" and "Ants Marching," along with a questionable wedding song choice, "Crash Into Me." Read more here.