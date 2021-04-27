Dave Matthews Band Exhibit Part Of Grammy Museum Reopening

A new exhibit about the Dave Matthews Band will be part of the reopening of The Grammy Museum. They will reopen their doors to the public after its closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Fri, May 21.
They sent over the following details: Museum members will have special preview days the prior weekend on Sat, May 15 and Sun, May 16. During the first phase of reopening, the Museum will follow guidelines provided by L.A. County for museums and open at limited capacity to maintain social distancing. In addition, the Grammy Museum will be providing free admission to first responders, healthcare workers, and essential workers through June 2021.
The Museum will open with three new major exhibits, Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out (on view through fall 2021), Y Para Siempre... Marco Antonio Solis (on view through spring 2022), and the previously announced Motown: The Sound Of Young America (on view through winter 2021).. Additionally, the Museum's This is Nat King Cole exhibit has been extended (on view through fall 2021).
"We're thrilled that the day has come that we can reopen our doors and welcome our community back to the Grammy Museum, including free admission to first responders, healthcare and essential workers through June 2021 to show our deepest gratitude," said Michael Sticka, President of the Grammy Museum. "We have a wide-range of new exhibits for visitors to experience and I'm proud of our hard-working team who has made sure the Museum is safe and enjoyable for all."
