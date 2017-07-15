Alice Cooper Streams Title Song From New Album 'Paranormal'

The record also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce.

The title track to "Paranormal" follows the lead single, "Paranoiac Personality", as the second preview of the set. Currently playing shows across Europe, Cooper will team up with Deep Purple for a late summer run across North America for dates starting in Las Vegas, NV on August 12. Check out the new song here.