Billy Corgan Selling Smashing Pumpkins Gear Online

"Of all the artist-owned gear we've been fortunate to sell on Reverb, this collection of gear from Billy Corgan has arguably the most historic prominence - you can feel it when you pick up any one piece," Reverb's Jim Tuerk said, reports Rolling Stone. "These are the tools that not only defined one of the all-time greats but an entire generation of music."

Non-guitar items include the drum machine he used on his original Pumpkins demos and his 1969 Gibson EB-3 Bass, which he writes has a very "Jack Bruce" sound. "I used this on everything from Mellon Collie to Machina," Corgan added. "It's one of those secret weapon recording basses." Read more here.