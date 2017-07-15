Judge Grants Nullification of Universal's Prince Estate Contract

It was believed that contract expired next year: WB actually holds the rights until 2021. The multimillion dollar plan to capitalize on Prince's portfolio was not what it seemed for UMG.

After UMG filed a suit against the Prince estate to void the contract, a judge determined that much of the agreement should be nullified. Since then, a "large portion" of the contract has been "rescinded," as described in the court documents. Read more here.