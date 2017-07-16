Arcade Fire Change Things Up With Lorde Cover

Now only did the band perform the album's title track with a youth choir, they also gave Lorde's hit single "Green Light" their own unique spin with frontman Win Butler thanking "our Lorde" for "fighting the good fight."

Arcade Fire will release their fifth album Everything Now on July 28. So far, they've dropped 'Signs of Life," 'Creature Comfort," and the title track with corresponding videos. 'Green Light" was the first single from Lorde's latest album, Melodrama. Watch clips from Arcade Fire's performances here.