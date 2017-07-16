Shania Twain Selling One-Of-A-Kind Motorcycle For Charity

She rode the motorcycle on stage during Still the One, her Las Vegas residency. The custom-built hog features a frame bent in the shape of a horse. The autographed motorcycle is being offered at $100,000.

Other one-of-a-kind items being offered are Twain's "Man I Feel Like A Woman" outfit from Still the One, an autographed guitar, and a dinner with Twain and her husband, Fred.