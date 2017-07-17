King Crimson Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Some of the highlights will include their first show in Atlanta since 2001 and first visit to Texas, outside the 1999 ProjeKct residency, since 1974 with shows in Austin and Dallas, according to the announcement.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 19th at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX and will be concluding on November 26th at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee, WI. See the dates below:

King Crimson U.S. Tour Dates:

10/19 - Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

10/21 - Music Hall, Dallas, TX

10/23 - Center Stage, Atlanta, GA

10/24 - Center Stage, Atlanta, GA

10/26 - Duke Energy Centre for the Performing Arts, Raleigh, NC

10/28 - Lisner Auditorium, Washington D.C.

10/29 - Lisner Auditorium, Washington D.C.

10/31 - New Jersey Performing Arts Centre, Newark, NJ

11/02 - Merriam Theatre, Philadelphia, PA

11/03 - Merriam Theatre, Philadelphia. PA

11/06 - Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

11/08 - The Egg, Albany, NY

11/09 - The Egg, Albany, NY

11/11 - Miller Symphony Hall, Allentown, PA

11/17 - Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

11/18 - Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

11/22 - Michigan Theatre, Ann Arbor, MI

11/24 - Hard Rock Rocksino, Cleveland, OH

11/26 - Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI