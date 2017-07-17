|
King Crimson Announce U.S. Fall Tour
.
King Crimson have announced that they will be returning to American this fall to embark on a new tour that will see them visiting markets that they have not performed at in years. Some of the highlights will include their first show in Atlanta since 2001 and first visit to Texas, outside the 1999 ProjeKct residency, since 1974 with shows in Austin and Dallas, according to the announcement. The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 19th at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX and will be concluding on November 26th at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee, WI. See the dates below: King Crimson U.S. Tour Dates:
Some of the highlights will include their first show in Atlanta since 2001 and first visit to Texas, outside the 1999 ProjeKct residency, since 1974 with shows in Austin and Dallas, according to the announcement.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 19th at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX and will be concluding on November 26th at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee, WI. See the dates below:
King Crimson U.S. Tour Dates:
• Adrenaline Mob Members Pay Tribute To David Z
• Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration
• Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Stroll On'
• Pantera's Rex Brown Releases 'Buried Alive' Video
• Needtobreathe Expand H A R D L O VE Album For Reissue
• Def Leppard's Phil Collen Releasing Satriani Tribute Track
• Corey Taylor Reveals His Secret To Slipknot and Stone Sour Evolution
• Nothing More Stream New Song 'Let 'em Burn'
• Royal Blood Release Live 'I Only Lie When I Love You' Video
• Sevendust Reveal New Studio Album Plans
• Jackyl Celebrating 25th Anniversary With New Release
• King Crimson Announce U.S. Fall Tour
• Previously Unreleased Tracks From Late Big Star Icon Chris Bell Coming
• Arch Enemy Streaming New Song 'The World Is Yours'
• Goldfinger Release New Single 'Tijuana Sunrise'
• OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'
• Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'
• Dolly Parton and Jennifer Nettles Thrilled With Emmy Nomination
• Singled Out: Ben Rabb's The Fight
• Frank Sinatra Collection Final DVD Releases Announced
• Luna Shadows Releases Music Video For 'Thorns'
• The Dot And The Line Release 'Draw Me In' Video
• Gethen Jenkins Streaming New EP 'Where The Honkytonk Belongs'
• Coastwest Unrest Release 'The Mainstream' Video
• Beyonce Beats Guns N' Roses As Last Year's Top Music Money Maker
• Ed Sheeran Has 'Never Felt This Much Hate' In His Life
• Demi Lovato Talks 'Sorry Not Sorry' And Upcoming Album
• Jay-Z Shares Epic New '4:44' Video On YouTube
• Harry Styles And Prince Harry Reunite At 'Dunkirk' Premiere
• 2 Chainz Is Already Recording His Next Album
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.